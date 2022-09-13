Close menu
National League
YorkYork City19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: LNER Community Stadium, England

York City v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 4Kouogun
  • 8Dyson
  • 17Sanders
  • 5Kerr
  • 16Hancox
  • 19Pybus
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 7Hurst

Substitutes

  • 10Burgess
  • 12Whittle
  • 18Whitley
  • 20Greaves
  • 27Duku

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 4Bingham
  • 10Marriott
  • 20Arthurs
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Cheek
  • 17Webster
  • 18Whitely
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings

Substitutes

  • 3Hannam
  • 8Coleman
  • 11Dennis
  • 15Bradshaw
  • 22Alexander
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

Top Stories

