The SPFL have moved to cut Rangers out of the vote on a new £30million a year TV deal - after the Ibrox club reportedly demanded cash and an apology before giving it their approval. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League group opener against Real Madrid as Japanese forward Kyogo Furahashi trained with the squad despite being injured in Saturday's 4-0 win over Rangers. (National) external-link

Matt O'Riley revealed he has turned former Rangers defender Russell Martin into a follower of Celtic due to their impressive displays this season. (National) external-link

Carlo Ancelotti is out to end a Celtic Park hoodoo, as the Real Madrid manager admitted he has yet to win in all his visits to Glasgow's east end. (National) external-link

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior insists it is Celtic who will have to adapt their game for the visit of the Champions League holders, and not the other way around. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King believes it was the Ibrox side alone who are responsible for Scotland's improved co-efficient, and said: "This is not a Scottish co-efficient, this is about Rangers dragging Scottish football up and itself up at the same time." (Daily Record) external-link

Dave King is shocked Rangers didn't dip into their Champions League cash to make deadline-day signings. (Sun) external-link

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has raised concerns over the Rangers and Celtic League Cup double header next month, and said the club asked Premier Sports for a later kick-off time than the 18:15 BST one they have been given. (Sun) external-link

Hearts' Europa Conference League opponents Istanbul Basaksehir had star man Mesut Ozil missing from Saturday's 2-0 win over 12th-placed Alanyaspor. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

And Istanbul Basaksehir manager Emre Belozoglu may not be allowed in the dressing room or technical area for Thursday's opening group game at Tynecastle due to Uefa suspending him for not having a coaching Pro Licence. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link