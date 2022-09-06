Yuta Nakayama's 'goal' for Huddersfield Town against Blackpool came in the second half of Sunday's defeat

Goalline technology provider Hawk-Eye has apologised to Huddersfield Town and the EFL after the system failed to award the Terriers an equaliser in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Blackpool.

Yuta Nakayama's second-half 'goal' was ruled not to have crossed the line.

Hawk-Eye said the ball was "obscured from the goalline technology tracking cameras", meaning referee John Busby did not receive an alert to his watch.

Busby and his assistants also failed to spot that the ball had gone in.

"The position of the players, the goalpost and the goalkeeper impacted the cameras' line of sight to the moving ball and as such, a decision could not be determined by the system," Hawk-Eye's statement said.

"We would like to reassure the football community that this was an exceptional edge-case occurrence, and we will continue to review standard operating procedures for such occurrence with the EFL and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited).

"Hawk-Eye has spoken to both the EFL and Huddersfield Town FC and would like to apologise unreservedly to both parties."

The EFL said on Monday it was "incredibly frustrated" by the incident but that the result stands despite the failure of the technology.

Huddersfield, who are second-from-bottom of the Championship with just one win from their first seven games this term, said on Monday they wanted an investigation into the incident to ensure it does not happen again.