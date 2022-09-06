Last updated on .From the section Football

Striker Luca Bish is best known for his time on Love Island

Reality TV contestant Luca Bish has returned to football by signing for non-league Hailsham Town.

Striker Bish, 23, has been reunited with his youth team boss at former club Saltdean United, Luke Carter, after two months on ITV show Love Island.

Bish could make his debut in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup at home to Crowborough Athletic on Tuesday.

"The boy was on fire for me last season," said Carter, who added that he was "buzzing" to complete the signing.

Brighton fishmonger Bish top-scored for Southern Combination Premier Division club Saltdean's under-23s side last season.

Carter said Bish had been "on loan" to the Majorca villa where the programme is made.

After partnering with Gemma Owen - the daughter of former England striker Michael Owen - Bish finished as a runner-up on Love Island.

Bish confirmed his relationship with Gemma on his Instagram account, which has more than 1.5 million followers, at the start of September.

He was also pictured with her family at the Cheshire horse stables owned by Michael, whose 40 international goals make the ex-Liverpool striker England's sixth-highest goalscorer of all time.