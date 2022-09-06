Celtic impressed for spells during their Champions League defeat to holders Real Madrid

"There was enough in the game to show we belong at this level."

They are not the words you expect to hear from a captain who has just been on the end of a 3-0 defeat - but Callum McGregor saw plenty from his Celtic team-mates to suggest they can mix it with the big boys.

Ange Postecoglou's fearless side had Champions League holders Real Madrid rattled for spells of a frantic first half, in which McGregor watched an effort come crashing off the frame of Thibaut Courtois' goal.

"It was a great showing from the lads," the Celtic and Scotland midfielder told BT Sport. "We've been building towards that belief. We trust ourselves and trust the manager.

"We took the game to Madrid. We had a 10-15 minute spell where we lost concentration and that's why they're the holders, the quality they have on the counter."

Postecoglou rues missed chances

Much was made in the build-up about Postecoglou's tactical approach. From the first whistle it was clear his team would go toe-to-toe with Carlo Ancelotti's side in the relentless fashion Scottish football has become accustomed to.

Ancelotti spoke afterwards about his concern "because we knew what they did against Rangers" in Saturday's 4-0 derby demolition. The Real coach also spoke about how his players "suffered a bit with the intensity" - as he expected.

There was always a fear, though, that Celtic's failure to take the openings they fashioned for themselves would come back to haunt them, and so it proved.

Real controlled the second period and showed a clinical edge as three goals in 21 minutes from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard downed the Scottish hosts.

A downbeat Postecoglou expressed his "disappointment with the outcome" - and while there were positives to take from the performance, the Celtic boss rued his side's lack of ruthlessness.

"I thought the first goal was always going to be important," the Australian said. "Up until that point we were well in the game. If anything, we had the better chances and you need to capitalise on them and we didn't.

"Up until the 60-minute mark when they scored we were well in the game, but you learn at this level that if you don't take your chances you'll be punished.

"I feel the responsibility of bringing the club to this level, that's what these fans deserve. There's no starker reminder than the reception they gave us after the game."

How 'genius' Modric brought calm to the chaos

While Postecoglou and his side will rightly receive plaudits for their efforts, the inexperienced hosts were taught a bit of a lesson in the second half.

Luka Modric turns 37 on Friday, but still delivered a "genius" performance in the eyes of former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan - a view which will be shared by many.

In a cauldron of noise at Celtic Park, the Madrid maestro restored calm alongside fellow veteran midfielder Toni Kroos as the midfield pair grabbed a chaotic encounter by the scruff of the neck.

Modric, who caressed in the second goal with the outside of his boot, completed 82 of his 91 passes (90%) while Kroos managed a success rate of 96% - misplacing just five of his 124 passes.

The pair registered 236 touches between them and demonstrated a level of composure which has been gained over years of experience at the elite level, a standard that was ultimately too good for Celtic to handle when their intensity dropped.

"It was exhibition stuff in the end from Modric and Madrid as a whole," former Real striker Michael Owen said on BT Sport. "But Celtic can walk off with their heads held high. They were inches off going 1-0 up and it might've been a different game."

'Celtic going in right direction' - analysis

Former Scotland forward James McFadden on BBC Radio 5 Live

Celtic created good chances, particularly in the first half. The crowd stayed behind to show support for the team and the job the manager has done. This club is going in the right direction.

That's just a little taster for them, playing against the best of the best. They can be pleased with their performance against the champions of Europe.