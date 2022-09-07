After having so much to look forward to over the past two years, suddenly the calendar for international women's football in Northern Ireland is looking rather empty.

Northern Ireland's World Cup campaign came to a close on Tuesday, and the 3-1 win away in Latvia is the last competitive match for 12 months with Euro 2025 qualifying getting underway next autumn.

It was a campaign full of hope and, of course, boosted by the excitement and buzz surrounding the team's Euro 2022 campaign in July.

September's games felt rather flat by comparison and two somewhat fortunate victories brought World Cup qualifying to a close.

With no competitive match for a year and several question marks ahead, is this a natural end point for Northern Ireland's golden generation?

Getting through the hangover

After the joy and party atmosphere at Euro 2022, things could not have been more different for Northern Ireland's final two qualifiers.

They were far from their best away to Luxembourg and Latvia, and there was an element of fortune to both victories.

On the other hand, the performances were perhaps expected given they took place in the shadow of the Euros and without the roar of the Green and White Army, which has become the soundtrack to the success of this team.

Kenny Shiels admitted the games were "bereft of atmosphere" and that would not have helped, along with a host of injuries and plenty of young and inexperienced faces in the squad.

There is, obviously, an element of two unfancied teams wanting to take the scalp of Northern Ireland and raising their game, just like Shiels' side want to take down the bigger nations.

Results-wise it has been a difficult year in contrast to the previous 18 months, where victories seemed to come at ease (let's face it, that golden period will be hard to beat), but ultimately getting back to winning ways was important and provides a platform from which the team can build.

The victories, despite not being convincing, should move NI into the top 27 nations in Europe, which will help with seeding for future draws and therefore boost chances of success.

Northern Ireland qualified for the Euro 2022 finals - their maiden major tournament

Building for the future

With the end point in the international calendar, especially after Euro 2022, it is only natural that questions will be asked about the age profile of the squad.

Ashley Hutton has retired, Rachel Furness' international future is uncertain and there is a long-term injury to Simone Magill. They are three big losses.

Of the squad who played the final qualifiers, Julie Nelson and captain Marissa Callaghan are 37 and Sarah McFadden is 35. While all are still contributing strongly to the international team, Shiels admits they can't play forever and he has had to look at the future.

He handed starts to Joely Andrews (20), Louise McDaniel (22), Caitlin McGuinness (20), Emily Wilson (21) and Toni-Leigh Finnegan (19). In defence, 26-year-old Ellie Mason made her debut in the second game and her 21-year-old Lewes team-mate Rebecca McKenna continues to go from strength to strength on the international stage.

"It is fantastic to see the youth come through and play with confidence," said Callaghan.

"I know they are always learning and they are keen to learn. The next year will be no different.

"They will give everything and make sure they are right when it is their time to step up and become a starter for the team."

What about the manager?

Handed a two-year extension in April 2021, Shiels' contract expires before the beginning of the next campaign and questions have already been put to the manager about his desire to stay on.

The 66-year-old has said he can see himself staying in charge for the next qualification campaign "unless someone thinks any different".

While Shiels remains in charge he will continue to work behind the scenes to keep Northern Ireland moving forward. Lauren Wade and Jackie Burns have already moved to Reading and one other player is moving to joining them in the Women's Super League Club, with Shiels saying that move is "almost over the line".

At the Euros he handed every outfield player minutes on the pitch, and 18-year-old defender Grace McKimm was included in the senior squad for September's qualifiers.

"I'm proud of that and we gave them that experience so they can carry that with them into the next episode," Shiels said.

"Behind the scenes I am developing that. We are doing everything we can as to where they are playing a level of football where they are getting the upmost conditioning."

The majority of the Northern Ireland squad play in the Women's Premiership, including Kirsty McGuinness and Abbie Magee

Role of the clubs

Despite exciting moves for some of the squad, a large part of its make-up comes from the domestic Women's Premiership in Northern Ireland.

A full-time professional training programme was introduced in the build-up to the Euros, and while it undoubtedly made the players fitter for the tournament, the reality is the majority of the squad are back to part-time football and balancing the game with their careers and studies.

Glentoran and Larne have introduced Head of Women's Academy positions to help bring through the next generation of talent, and the Women's Premiership has been expanded to 10 teams for next season which will only grow the pool of players at the top level in the country.

The club director roles come after Angela Platt was appointed as Director of Women's Football at the Irish FA last year and the Women's Premiership will expand to a professional set-up next year which will see more money invested in the game.

What will the next year look like?

With September's matches done and dusted and no competitive fixture on the horizon, you could be forgiven for feeling any momentum gained from Euro 2022 could fizzle out.

The Irish FA said on Saturday that the squad will have a training campaign in either late October or early November which is likely to include a friendly game, with another spring camp also planned.

"We are trying to get friendlies and we want the girls to have that experience," Shiels said.

"If you want to go in with England and Austria and Belgium at every tournament, we want to have fixtures that will help us to grow."

Callaghan added "we are still really excited for what the future holds".

"I am sure there will be a lot of games coming up and hopefully a nice home friendly in November to get the Green and White Army in to one of our home pitches."

So, does this become the natural end point for Northern Ireland's success? Not according to Callaghan.

"It doesn't feel like the end of an era, it almost feels like the beginning of one."