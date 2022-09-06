Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been charged by the Football Association for "improper language and/or behaviour" during his side's defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

The American was infuriated after Leeds were denied a penalty.

He was sent off after urging referee Robert Jones to use the monitor to review a challenge by Aaron Hickey on Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Marsch has until Friday to provide a response to the FA's charge.

The 5-2 win lifted Brentford to seventh in the table, while Leeds slipped to ninth after their second successive Premier League defeat.

The Elland Road club are still seeking their first victory on the road this season.

