Ryan Lowe admitted he was left frustrated by some of James Bell's decisions in Saturday's game

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has been charged with alleged use of "abusive and/or insulting words" to referee James Bell after Saturday's 1-0 Championship defeat by Birmingham City.

The 43-year-old was dismissed after the final whistle at Deepdale having confronted the official following Preston's first loss of the season.

Lowe has been charged with two breaches of Football Association rule E3.

He has until Friday to respond to the charges.

In his post-match interview, Lowe said: "I have just spoken to the referee. He sent me off at the end because I was frustrated with some of the decisions.

"I apologised for what I said but I am still disappointed in some of the decisions."