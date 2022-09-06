Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Fallon's goal was the difference between Linfield and Crusaders at Seaview

A first-half Stephen Fallon goal saw Linfield beat 10-man Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview in the only all-Premiership County Antrim Shield first-round tie.

Cliftonville needed penalties to get past third-tier Bangor while holders Larne progressed safely to the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Championship side Knockbreda.

Glentoran saw off third-tier Lisburn Distillery 1-0 with Carrick Rangers beating H&W Welders by the same scoreline.

Ballymena United won 2-1 away to Newington of the Championship while, in the all-Championship tie at Wilgar Park, Dundela beat Ballyclare Comrades 4-3 in a shootout after the game finished 1-1.

It was a special night at The Oval, with the Glens reporting that Conor Haughey - aged 15 years and three months - became the youngest player in the east Belfast club's history when he came on as a late substitute.

Striker Daniel Purkis won the game for the Glens with a goal in the 22nd minute of the match, his first since returning for a second spell at The Oval in the summer.

Fallon's winner for Linfield arrived in the 33rd minute after he was set up by Joel Cooper, with the Crues going down to 10 men five minutes into the second half when stand-in goalkeeper Tom Murphy was sent off on his debut for a foul outside the box on Cooper.

Cliftonville were given a scare at Clandeboye Park after drawing 0-0 with Lee Feeney's Premier Intermediate League team, before goalkeeper Fynn Talley made a save to give them a 5-4 win in the shootout.

A Kenny Kane goal eight minutes from time put Ballymena through against Newington after a Davy McDaid opener had been equalised by Tiernan McNicholl.

Lloyd Anderson's second-half strike was enough for Carrick to win away at the Welders, while Dundela came out on top in the all-Championship tie as they beat Ballyclare Comrades on penalties.

The first-round fixtures will be completed when Championship side Ards host third-tier Queen's University on Wednesday night.