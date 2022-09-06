Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Juventus 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus.
Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar's lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi.
The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots wide.
Substitute Weston McKennie's thumping header pulled a goal back for Juve, while Dusan Vlahovic's header was clawed out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Juventus were unable to find the equaliser while at the other end, Neymar's volley from close range was kept out by Mattia Perin.
In Group H's other game, Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4RamosBooked at 25mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 2HakimiSubstituted forMukieleat 78'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 87'minutes
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forDaniloat 78'minutes
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 30MessiSubstituted forSolerat 84'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Ruiz
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 44Ekitike
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 36Perin
- 3Silva NascimentoBooked at 25mins
- 19Bonucci
- 6DaniloBooked at 73mins
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 74'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forKeanat 87'minutes
- 32Paredes
- 20MirettiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 45'minutes
- 17Kostic
- 9Vlahovic
- 14MilikSubstituted forLocatelliat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Locatelli
- 8McKennie
- 12Lobo Silva
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 41Garofani
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 47,415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Juventus 1.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Danilo tries a through ball, but Weston McKennie is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Vitinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Hand ball by Filip Kostic (Juventus).