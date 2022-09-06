Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caragh Hamilton said Northern Ireland had to dig deep in Tuesday's 3-1 victory away to Latvia in the final game of World Cup qualifying.

Latvia took the lead in the first half before three own goals gave Northern Ireland victory.

"We have had plenty of nights where the ball wouldn't go over the line," said winger Hamilton.

"Today we kept prodding and probing and we knew we would get there in the end."

Northern Ireland swept Latvia aside in the reverse fixture at Windsor Park last September, when Kenny Shiels' side running out 4-0 winners, but struggled to break the hosts down on Tuesday.

Anastasija Rocane's header put Latvia, ranked 122nd in the world, in front before two own goals by Enija-Anna Vaivode and Arta Luize Lubina put Northern Ireland in front.

Vaivode turned the ball into her own net for a second time in jury-time after Hamilton hit the post.

Victory in Latvia ensured Northern Ireland ended with a record tally of 19 points in a women's qualification campaign.

"In years gone by our heads would have dropped and we might have panicked," added Hamilton.

"We wouldn't have stuck to the game plan and kept playing football and being patient like we were.

"Latvia made it tough for us and it is always tough coming away from home. Latvia have improved a lot since last year and we had to have that mentality that the results from last September were a long time ago.

"It was in the past and we had come out today as it wasn't a given. Yeah, we weren't at our best but I think that shows the mentality and character that we have now.

"Even when we are down we can pick ourselves up and go again. We have people off the bench who can make a difference and I think that showed today.

"Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn't. We are doing all the right things, sticking to our game plan and being patient."