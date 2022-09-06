Close menu
Champions League
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk4

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Shakhtar Donetsk
The Shakhtar Donetsk squad celebrated with a Ukraine flag after their victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig.

Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1 win courtesy of further goals from the impressive 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk and ex-Ajax forward Lassina Traore.

In Group F's other game, champions Real Madrid overcame Celtic 3-1.

But the night belonged to Shakhtar, who are unbeaten since their domestic league resumed last month following Russia's invasion in February.

The club has been ravaged by war, unable to play at home since 2014 and seeing key players such as David Neres, Dodo and Marlon Solomon all departing this summer.

In July, the club said they were demanding 50m euros (£43m) damages from Fifa for lost transfer fees after football's world governing body ruled that foreign players in the country could suspend their contracts following Russia's invasion.

But they have defied all the odds and after their opening Champions League group game have already collected more points (3) and more goals (4) than they earned in the entirety of last season's group stages when they finished with two points and two goals.

"I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams such a game with four goals for us," said captain Taras Stepanenko. "But we played well and I feel we deserved that result tonight.

"Yes, it is right I have been with the club for over a decade. This is a new team, but many of these young players are from the Shakhtar academy so they have the Shakhtar spirit and this really helps us a lot."

One of those youngsters is star forward Mudryk, who was reportedlyexternal-link chased by Premier League side Brentford during the summer, with a move failing to materialise as the £30m asking price was not met.

And he showcased his potential on the biggest stage with a cool finish into the bottom corner, as well as providing two assists.

Winger Shved, who made three appearances for Celtic in the 2019-20 campaign, signed last week for Shakhtar and had a dream Champions League debut with two goals.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso international Traore spent nine months out of action after suffering a knee injury in this competition last September.

He is the only foreign player remaining at the club from before Russia's invasion and wrote on Instagram last week it "doesn't feel right" leaving as he "always felt supported by everyone at Shakhtar" during his rehabilitation.

Traore came off the bench to net his side's fourth goal and round off an unforgettable night.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 2SimakanBooked at 61mins
  • 4Orbán
  • 37Diallo
  • 23HalstenbergSubstituted forRaumat 45'minutes
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forHaidaraat 82'minutes
  • 24SchlagerSubstituted forHenrichsat 70'minutes
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 18Nkunku
  • 11WernerSubstituted forForsbergat 70'minutes
  • 19André Silva

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 10Forsberg
  • 21Blaswich
  • 22Raum
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 38Novoa
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 81TrubinBooked at 60mins
  • 23Maia Reis
  • 5Bondar
  • 22Matvienko
  • 26KonoplyaBooked at 50mins
  • 6StepanenkoSubstituted forKryvtsovat 85'minutes
  • 9ShvedSubstituted forPetryakat 61'minutes
  • 21BondarenkoSubstituted forDurasekat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Sudakov
  • 10MudrykBooked at 61mins
  • 11ZubkovSubstituted forTraoréat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 2Traoré
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 14Sikan
  • 15Mykhaylichenko
  • 16Kryskiv
  • 17Durasek
  • 20Topalov
  • 27Ocheretko
  • 30Pyatov
  • 32Kozik
  • 34Petryak
Referee:
João Pinheiro
Attendance:
41,591

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Silva (RB Leipzig) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.

  5. Booking

    Neven Durasek (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Neven Durasek (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig).

  9. Post update

    Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Serhii Kryvtsov replaces Taras Stepanenko.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 4. Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Konrad Laimer.

  13. Post update

    Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan with a cross.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 3. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Heorhii Sudakov following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

  18. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Valerii Bondar.

  19. Post update

    Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Taylor (Shakhtar Donetsk).

