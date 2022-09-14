Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United0BlackpoolBlackpool0

Rotherham United v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 4Barlaser
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 3Bramall
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 5McCart
  • 7High
  • 12Kelly
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Vickers

Blackpool

Formation 3-4-3

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 15R Williams
  • 34Thorniley
  • 4Gabriel
  • 12Dougall
  • 2Connolly
  • 23Thompson
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 9Yates
  • 25Corbeanu

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 3Husband
  • 16Carey
  • 19Lavery
  • 22Hamilton
  • 24Wright
  • 28Patino
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Connolly with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Williams (Blackpool) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich9522126617
3Bristol City94321611515
4Blackburn95041111015
5Reading8503911-215
6Burnley9351159614
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9QPR93331211112
10Preston926132112
11Luton933388012
12Blackpool9333910-112
13Rotherham825196311
14Sunderland8323119211
15Stoke93241111011
16Millwall9324911-211
17Cardiff9324710-311
18Hull93241118-711
19West Brom8161121029
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry6015512-71
View full Championship table

