Rotherham United v Blackpool

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 20Hall
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 4Barlaser
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 18Rathbone
- 8Wiles
- 3Bramall
- 11Ogbene
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 5McCart
- 7High
- 12Kelly
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 24Humphreys
- 31Vickers
Blackpool
Formation 3-4-3
- 32Grimshaw
- 21Ekpiteta
- 15R Williams
- 34Thorniley
- 4Gabriel
- 12Dougall
- 2Connolly
- 23Thompson
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 9Yates
- 25Corbeanu
Substitutes
- 1Maxwell
- 3Husband
- 16Carey
- 19Lavery
- 22Hamilton
- 24Wright
- 28Patino
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Connolly with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rhys Williams (Blackpool) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.
Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
