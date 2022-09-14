Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 16Shackleton
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 17Styles
  • 10Flemming
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 21Voglsammer

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 6Evans
  • 7Afobe
  • 11Malone
  • 14Burey
  • 39Honeyman

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 6Johansen
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 7Willock
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 18Bonne
  • 23Masterson
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich8512126616
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading8503911-215
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City84221611514
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Preston926132112
10Sunderland8323119211
11QPR83231211111
12Stoke93241111011
13Blackpool8323910-111
14Cardiff9324710-311
15Hull93241118-711
16Rotherham724196310
17Millwall8314911-210
18West Brom8161121029
19Luton823378-19
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

