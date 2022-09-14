Norwich City v Bristol City

NorwichNorwich City19:45Bristol CityBristol City
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 4Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 3Byram
- 26Núñez
- 23McLean
- 24Sargent
- 20A Ramsey
- 14Cantwell
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 17Gomes Sara
- 21Sinani
- 25Hernández
- 33McGovern
Bristol City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 26Vyner
- 4Naismith
- 5Atkinson
- 17Sykes
- 6James
- 7Scott
- 3Dasilva
- 14Weimann
- 21Wells
- 15Conway
Substitutes
- 8Williams
- 9Martin
- 10King
- 11Semenyo
- 12O'Leary
- 19Tanner
- 30Massengo
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.