Luton Town v Coventry City

LutonLuton Town19:45CoventryCoventry City
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 2Bree
- 32Osho
- 5Bradley
- 7Cornick
- 30Freeman
- 18Clark
- 3Potts
- 22Campbell
- 23Onyedinma
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 4Lockyer
- 10Woodrow
- 11Adebayo
- 12Lansbury
- 29Bell
- 33Macey
- 35Jerome
Coventry
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Wilson
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 3Doyle
- 23Dabo
- 14Sheaf
- 38Hamer
- 8Allen
- 27Bidwell
- 17Gyökeres
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 2Panzo
- 9Waghorn
- 19Walker
- 28Eccles
- 32Burroughs
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match report to follow.