Championship
LutonLuton Town19:45CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Coventry City

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 2Bree
  • 32Osho
  • 5Bradley
  • 7Cornick
  • 30Freeman
  • 18Clark
  • 3Potts
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 4Lockyer
  • 10Woodrow
  • 11Adebayo
  • 12Lansbury
  • 29Bell
  • 33Macey
  • 35Jerome

Coventry

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 23Dabo
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38Hamer
  • 8Allen
  • 27Bidwell
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 2Panzo
  • 9Waghorn
  • 19Walker
  • 28Eccles
  • 32Burroughs
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich8512126616
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading8503911-215
5Burnley9351159614
6Bristol City84221611514
7Watford934299013
8Wigan8341910-113
9Preston926132112
10Sunderland8323119211
11QPR83231211111
12Stoke93241111011
13Blackpool8323910-111
14Cardiff9324710-311
15Hull93241118-711
16Rotherham724196310
17Millwall8314911-210
18West Brom8161121029
19Luton823378-19
20Middlesbrough92341315-29
21Swansea9234712-59
22Birmingham822458-38
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry5014511-61
