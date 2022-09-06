Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his side have the chance to kickstart their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donestsk next week after the opening 3-0 loss to Real Madrid. (Express) external-link

Postecoglou vows to repay Celtic's fans for their support following Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. (Sun) external-link

Celtic showed they belong at Champions League level with their performance, says captain Callum McGregor.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Real's Toni Kroos praises the "spectacular atmosphere" at Celtic Park. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski was spotted in the Real Madrid end at Celtic Park on Tuesday. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Leipzig, who lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Celtic's group, will make a decision on manager Domenico Tedesco's future soon, with Marco Rose a possible replacement. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it's "not the case" that the club have "loads of money in the bank" after their summer sales and Champions League qualification. (Express) external-link

The Dutchman has "no regrets" over Rangers' summer transfer business. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Van Bronckhorst is expected to stick with Jon McLaughlin as his first-choice goalkeeper against Ajax in Wednesday's Champions League group opener, despite his weekend error in the 4-0 defeat by Celtic. (Express) external-link

Captain James Tavernier urges Rangers to cut out the mistakes that cost them in Saturday's 4-0 loss at Celtic Park when they take on Ajax. (Record) external-link

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder does not believe Rangers' weekend loss will have an impact on Wednesday's game in Amsterdam. (Express) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson could be back in the dugout for Saturday's Scottish Premiership match with Dundee United after emergency surgery forced him to miss the weekend win over Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen forward Steve Cowan believes Luis Lopes can trouble Rangers when the sides meet in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (Record) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin challenges Aberdeen to chase down Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link