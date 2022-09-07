Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the favourite to replace Graham Potter as Brighton and Hove Albion manager, with Potter close to taking over at Chelsea. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton does not think Postecoglou would take the Brighton job. (Sun) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier had an ice pack on his right leg after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by Ajax. (Express) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst said it is "too much of an ask" for Rangers to compete with wealthier Champions League clubs. (BT Sport via Sun external-link )

Van Bronckhorst recalled his own Champions League debut as a Feyenoord player, a 5-1 loss to Juventus in 1997, as he debriefed the Rangers players following Wednesday's defeat. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist believes it is time for goalkeeper Allan McGregor to regain the number one spot at Ibrox. (BT Sport via Express external-link )

Celtic's upcoming Champions League opponents Leipzig are to offer Marco Rose the manager's job following the German club's dismissal of Domenico Tedesco. (Bild via Record external-link )