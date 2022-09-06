Close menu

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea sack manager following Champions League defeat

Last updated on

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following Tuesday's night's Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

The 49-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after 20 months.

Owner Todd Boehly has placed Tuchel's coaching staff in temporary charge until a replacement is found.

A club statement said the owners believe it is "the right time" to bring in a new head coach.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the statement read.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

Tuchel was appointed on 26 January, 2021, replacing Frank Lampard, and guided the club to their second Champions League title just four months later.

He went on to add the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

729 comments

  • Comment posted by swonnicles, today at 10:18

    I’m not a Chelsea fan but what!!! One loss in the CL group stage. Worlds gone mad and there must be something else going on behind the scenes!!!

    • Reply posted by John, today at 10:22

      John replied:
      Chelsea have spent £270 m and are a worse Team,they haven’t played well in league either.His constant rants in Interviews says it all

  • Comment posted by Graham Grangot, today at 10:19

    Good to see the spirit of the previous regime lives on. Shocked he's gone so soon.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 10:18

    Can VAR not review this decision for him ha ha?

    • Reply posted by Sumit, today at 10:31

      Sumit replied:
      Not cool to laugh at your own jokes Shaun. The bit of advice is on the house 👍

  • Comment posted by TheHouseElf, today at 10:18

    Ridiculous decision. Club is a circus.

    • Reply posted by Greg, today at 10:27

      Greg replied:
      I agree, but they're a circus with a couple of Champions League trophies in the bag so there must be some method to the madness.

  • Comment posted by K Star, today at 10:19

    Shame - Conte won’t have the pleasure of shaking his hand at the lane 😆

    • Reply posted by Elusive, today at 10:28

      Elusive replied:
      Gotta say, until now, that one was penciled in my diary.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 10:19

    Brendan Rogers will be free soon.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 10:20

      John replied:
      Big Sam Allardyce is available now

  • Comment posted by A Sensible Comment, today at 10:17

    Mad

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 10:19

      S Jake replied:
      Give him £250 million to spend, then sack him as soon as the window's closed. Genius.

  • Comment posted by Stevas, today at 10:19

    Why let him spend all that money in the transfer window then sack him after it closes for another manager to work with players that are not his? I don’t get it

    • Reply posted by conroyart, today at 10:21

      conroyart replied:
      Because they are great players and a great team. The manager is the problem clearly. Well not anymore.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:20

    Insane. Even Abramovich would say that is a bit hasty.

    • Reply posted by KidJo, today at 10:29

      KidJo replied:
      No he wouldn't lol

  • Comment posted by SirMouseburger, today at 10:19

    knee-jerk reaction by a consortium that doesn't understand football i am guessing.

    • Reply posted by Hali, today at 10:29

      Hali replied:
      Look like it from their transfer window activity

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 10:22

    I know Aubamayang is a disruptive influence, but that was quick!

    • Reply posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 10:28

      Psychoarsenalysis replied:
      Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by Jones-e, today at 10:17

    classic chelsea

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 10:23

      joffey replied:
      Yes trophy cabinet full

  • Comment posted by Logical Progression, today at 10:20

    The sacking of managers so early in a season is becoming more and more bizarre. Are Chelsea bottom of the league and out of the CL?

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 10:21

      Knighton Palace replied:
      He deserves the sack just for his dress sense and way he runs about when they score !

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 10:19

    Not a Chelsea fan, this is ludicrous. Joke of a club how it is now. Scatter gun transfer approach over paying for everyone and all people Tuchel wanted like Auba. Auba gets one game and the manager is gone.

    As a Toon fan I’ll never wish bad owners on anyone, but this is looking like a rough few years for Chelsea under Boehly. Poch in next, guaranteed

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 10:23

      Mr B replied:
      You not had bad owners yourself

  • Comment posted by NoLongerExist, today at 10:18

    Spend £300m and then sack your manager, what?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It has happened before and will happen again

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, today at 10:19

    Tuchel out, Boris in

    • Reply posted by Ronan , today at 10:25

      Ronan replied:
      He is busy with his plough

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 10:18

    Go for elite manager Brendan Rodgers 👍👍👍

    We'll give you a good deal on him like we gave you for Fofana!... 😉

    • Reply posted by Nofearfoxes, today at 10:24

      Nofearfoxes replied:
      👍

  • Comment posted by cartercooldancer, today at 10:22

    Keep your hands of Potter!

    • Reply posted by Phil , today at 10:36

      Phil replied:
      Don't think you have any issues there. The top 6 sides just want a big name foreign coach. I just don't understand that, when you see what a brilliant job a manager like Potter is doing in the Premier League.
      Think his next job with be England coach.

  • Comment posted by Jes, today at 10:19

    Big Sam for Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 10:33

      Liofa73 replied:
      Why? So they they can play 1970s hoofball?

  • Comment posted by Goonerfied, today at 10:18

    Not a Chelsea fan, but surprised they've pulled the trigger this early. Who out there can come in and do a better job?

    • Reply posted by Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom, today at 10:21

      Sammy Nelsons comedy bottom replied:
      Poch?

