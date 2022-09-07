Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Gavin Chesterfield first took charge at Barry in 2007

Gavin Chesterfield is to leave Barry Town United after 15 years as manager.

The 43-year-old took over in 2007 and signed a new contract in May despite Barry's relegation from the Cymru Premier last season.

Chesterfield is to remain in charge until 5 November to help the transition before departing for "a full-time role within professional football".

"It was never going to be an easy decision to leave the club," he said in a club statement.

"We have been through so many highs and lows but together, and with the help of so many others, we've rebuilt a club that is now financially secure, thriving, and one that has a very bright future."