Darrell Clarke (centre) led Port Vale back to League One after beating Mansfield in last season's play-off final

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke says his squad's mentality and mindset "has to be stronger" after their stuttering start to life back in League One.

Vale are 17th in the early-season table with eight points from their first seven games and only one win since the opening-day victory over Fleetwood.

"Mentality and mindset comes from within," Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke.

"This is what separates players who will stay on and move forward and those that'll fall by the wayside."

Vale were set for only their third win of the season on Saturday, following promotion back to the third tier last term, before seeing two points slip away after conceding an injury-time equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Cheltenham.

It was a painful lesson in game management and Clarke is clear about what needs to improve.

"Players' mentality and mindset has to be stronger with and without the ball and there's a few not taking that responsibility - certainly with the ball and mentally not being strong enough - which I won't have," he said.

"Is it a mental block with some players that they can't hit the levels? I'm not sure, but some of the players are dipping well below the standards I've seen last season.

"It's my job and the coaching staff's job to make sure they take the work on board and do it or they find themselves out of the team."

Vale's start 'not disastrous'

Vale are just one point ahead of the bottom four going into Saturday's trip to last season's play-off finalists Wycombe, who have made a similar start to the campaign.

"We're working very hard to keep this club going forward and will keep it going forward, but they'll be given every chance to show me they can kick on," Clarke added.

"We've got the learn quickly but it's by no means a disastrous start to the season."