Sean O'Brien (left) began his career at Millwall and was released at the end of the 2021-22 season

Forest Green Rovers have signed versatile forward Sean O'Brien on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a central striker or attacking midfielder, has joined the League One newcomers after a successful trial.

"Sean impressed us and we think he has a lot of potential," head coach Ian Burchill told the club website. external-link

"He's a clever footballer who's very comfortable on the ball and has a lot of positive attributes."

O'Brien has spent all his fledgling career with Millwall and appeared for the club's under-18 and under-21 sides before his release at the end of last season.

He joins a Forest Green side fourth from bottom of the table with seven points from their opening seven games.

