Terell Thomas has two caps for St Lucia after making his debut this summer.

Charlton Athletic have signed defender Terell Thomas on a permanent deal.

The St Lucian international, 26, becomes the eighth arrival at the Valley this summer.

The one-time Addicks youngster said: "I'm really pleased to be back. I feel like I've got a lot of unfinished business here."

Thomas finished last season at Championship side Reading but previously played for Wigan, AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra.

The former Arsenal youngster, who switched to join Charlton's academy, follows Eoghan O'Connell, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacott, Conor McGrandles, Steven Sessegnon, Jack Payne and Jes Rak-Sakyi in joining Ben Garner's squad this summer.

Thomas has signed a one-year contract subject to EFL approval and said: "When I was in the academy my dream was to break into the first team and now I have that opportunity so I'm very excited."

Garner added: "Terell joins us to provide greater depth and competition in the centre-back position. He has trained with us for the last three weeks so is already integrated with the squad.

"Being a former academy player he knows the club well. Terell has good experience playing from League Two through to the Championship and we are very pleased to welcome him into the squad."