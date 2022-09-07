Close menu

Middlesbrough and Swansea City fined over melee

Middlesbrough and Swansea players clash
Middlesbrough and Swansea players clashed after Ben Cabango shoved Isaiah Jones

Middlesbrough and Swansea City have each been fined £5,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The two Championship clubs were charged after Middlesbrough's 2-1 victory at the Riverside on 27 August.

The Football Association said each club "accepted the standard penalty".

Swansea defender Ben Cabango was sent off following an 87th-minute clash with Isaiah Jones, which led to a melee involving players from both sides.

Cabango was shown a second yellow card for shoving Jones to the ground.

