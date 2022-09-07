Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers clinched their first SWPL1 title in May, ending Glasgow City's 14-year grip

Rangers will host Benfica at Ibrox in their Women's Champions League play-off first leg on Tuesday, 20 September.

The return leg takes place eight days later in Portugal, with both matches kicking off at 19:30 BST.

The SWPL1 champions host their domestic matches at Broadwood Stadium but have previously played at Ibrox, the men's team's home.

Malky Thomson's side overcame Hungary's Ferencvaros and PAOK of Greece in the first-round group stage.

And Rangers are bidding to reach the group stage proper for the first time.