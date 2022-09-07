Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Edwards scored one and made one as Sporting Lisbon defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany

He was born in Enfield and left Tottenham without making a Premier League appearance, but Marcus Edwards put his name up in lights on the Champions League stage for Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old English winger set the Portuguese club on their way to victory in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt - last season's Europa League winners - with his first goal in the competition.

Edwards then made the second goal for former Wolves loan signing Trincao in a man-of-the-match performance.

Sporting ran out 3-0 winners and play Edwards' former club Tottenham in Group D in Lisbon next Tuesday (17:45 BST).

As a teenager in 2016, Edwards was compared to Lionel Messi.

"His qualities… it's only looks - his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi," said then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite the comparison, Edwards struggled to make a breakthrough at Spurs.

He made a substitute appearance in a League Cup tie against Gillingham in 2016, but was loaned to Norwich in the Championship in January 2018 for what was supposed to be until the end of the season.

However, he made just one appearance for the Canaries before returning to Spurs for personal reasons.

Edwards moved to Portugal in 2019 to join Vitoria Guimaraes and was signed by Sporting in January where he has established himself as a popular figure with fans.