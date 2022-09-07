Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antoine Griezmann's winner (100 minutes and 21 seconds) is the latest goal (excluding extra-time) on record in the Champions League (since Opta started collecting this data in 2003-04)

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time.

After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute.

But Mateus Uribe equalised with a 96th-minute penalty after Hermoso handled.

Antoine Griezmann then sparked joyous scenes by heading a winner for the Spanish hosts with 14 seconds left.

It is only the second match in Champions League history to feature three goals scored in the 90th minute or later, excluding games that went to extra time.

Remarkably, the previous occasion, in December 2021, also featured the same two teams, with Atletico winning 3-1.