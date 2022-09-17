Swansea City v Hull City

Offside, Swansea City. Nathan Wood tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Benda
- 23Wood
- 26Naughton
- 5Cabango
- 29Sorinola
- 7Allen
- 8Grimes
- 3Manning
- 31Cooper
- 4Fulton
- 17Piroe
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 6Darling
- 9Obafemi
- 10Ntcham
- 18Cundle
- 21Oko-Flex
- 24Stevens
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Baxter
- 2Coyle
- 6Figueiredo
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 24Seri
- 27Slater
- 34Vale
- 7Tufan
- 20Pelkas
- 19Estupiñán
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 8Docherty
- 15Woods
- 16Longman
- 17McLoughlin
- 22Smith
- 33Christie
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Offside, Swansea City. Ben Cabango tries a through ball, but Ryan Manning is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lewie Coyle (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Fulton.
Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Callum Elder.
Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Naughton with a through ball.
Joël Piroe (Swansea City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Steven Benda.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitris Pelkas.
Harvey Vale (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
