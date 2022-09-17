Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0HullHull City0

Swansea City v Hull City

Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Benda
  • 23Wood
  • 26Naughton
  • 5Cabango
  • 29Sorinola
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 31Cooper
  • 4Fulton
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 6Darling
  • 9Obafemi
  • 10Ntcham
  • 18Cundle
  • 21Oko-Flex
  • 24Stevens

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 2Coyle
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 34Vale
  • 7Tufan
  • 20Pelkas
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 8Docherty
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith
  • 33Christie
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamHull
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Nathan Wood tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Ben Cabango tries a through ball, but Ryan Manning is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewie Coyle (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Fulton.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Callum Elder.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Naughton with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Joël Piroe (Swansea City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ryan Manning.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Steven Benda.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitris Pelkas.

  13. Post update

    Harvey Vale (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd96211751220
2Norwich9612158719
3Blackburn95041111015
4Reading9504914-515
5Burnley9351159614
6Sunderland9423149514
7Bristol City94231814414
8QPR94231411314
9Rotherham8341126613
10Watford934299013
11Wigan8341910-113
12Preston926132112
13Hull103341118-712
14Stoke93241111011
15Birmingham9324810-211
16Cardiff9324710-311
17Blackpool9324913-411
18Luton9243910-110
19Millwall9315913-410
20Swansea10244712-510
21West Brom9162141319
22Middlesbrough92341315-29
23Huddersfield8116813-54
24Coventry6024713-62
View full Championship table

