Charlotte Wardlaw scored twice during a first loan spell at Liverpool culminating in promotion to the WSL

England Under-19s defender Charlotte Wardlaw has rejoined Liverpool from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Wardlaw, 19, made 23 appearances during a loan move in the 2021-22 season as Liverpool won the FA Women's Championship title.

"I loved it last season, I love the girls and I love everything this club stands for," said Wardlaw.

"The decision was so easy - I know how everything runs, I know the girls. It feels like home."

Wardlaw has captained her country at three different youth age groups levels, but is yet to make her debut for reigning WSL champions Chelsea, who she joined in 2019.

"We've been monitoring Charlotte's situation all summer and we've been speaking with Chelsea for some time," said Liverpool manager Matthew Beard.

"Charlotte brings versatility to the squad as she can operate at right wing-back, centre-midfield and even in a back three for me last year.

"She's a talented young player, fits in well with the group and knows how we play. It was a no-brainer to bring her back."