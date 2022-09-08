Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ben Doak scored and assisted for Liverpool Under-19s in their Uefa Youth League victory over Napoli this week

Liverpool's teenage winger Ben Doak has been called up by Scotland Under-21s for the first time as head coach Scot Gemmill refreshes his squad.

Doak, who left Celtic for Liverpool in April, joins fellow 16-year-old Rory Wilson, the striker who signed for Aston Villa from Rangers in July.

The pair are two of 11 first-time call-ups included for this month's friendly double-header against Northern Ireland.

Gemmill said the games will be "excellent preparation" for his squad.

The young Scots begin their bid to qualifying for the 2025 Under-21 European Championship next year.

Only five players remain from the squad that ended the previous unsuccessful qualifying campaign, with former Hibernian left-back Josh Doig returning from injury after a positive start to life in Serie A with Hellas Verona.

"It's a chance to show [the new players] how we work and what's expected of them tactically," Gemmill added.

Squad: Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United), Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town, on loan from Fulham), Flynn Clarke (Norwich City), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Craig (Reading), Lucas De Bolle (Hamilton Academical, on loan from Newcastle United), Adam Devine (Rangers), Josh Doig (Hellas Verona), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Jay Hogarth (Alloa Athletic, on loan from Rangers), Leon King (Rangers), Sam Long (Boston United, on loan from Lincoln City), Connor McAvoy (Fulham), Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle, on loan from Rangers), Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell), Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic, on loan from Dundee United), Adam Montgomery (St Johnstone, on loan from Celtic), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian), Cieran Slicker (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Rory Wilson (Aston Villa).