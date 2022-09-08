Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Massimo Luongo was part of the Sheffield Wednesday side that reached the League One play-offs last term

Middlesbrough have signed Australia international midfielder Massimo Luongo on a deal which will expire in January.

The 29-year-old had been without a club after leaving League One side Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, having scored four goals in 73 games.

Luongo arrived at Spurs as a junior, before spells at Ipswich Town, Swindon Town and Queens Park Rangers, and has 29 goals in 339 senior games.

He joins international team-mate Riley McGree in the Boro squad.

