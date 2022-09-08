Close menu
Europa Conference League
NiceNice18:40Köln1. FC Köln
Venue: Allianz Riviera, France

Nice v Cologne delayed because of fan violence

Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Europa Conference League Group D game was supposed to kick-off at 17:45 BST

Kick-off has been delayed in the Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne because of violent clashes between rival supporters.

Fans fought in the stands of Nice's Allianz Riviera, with flares thrown.

Police intervened to end the trouble but the players had not started warming up shortly before the scheduled start time of 17:45 BST.

Cologne later confirmed the game would kick off at 18:40 BST, provided there were no further incidents.

"[We] condemn every form of violence in the strongest possible terms," they said in tweet.external-link "We stand for a sporting, fair and respectful behaviour with one another.

"We apologise to all the peaceful fans who had made it a football festival up until this point."

Cologne captain Jonas Hector addressed the crowd through the PA system and called for calm.

"We really want to play the game with you. We also want that game to take place. But we have to say that we do not like to see this," he said.

"We worked hard last year and in the play-off. And we would very much like to do this with you and we ask you to keep calm and support us as much as possible."

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-3-3

  • 90Bulka
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 15Bryan
  • 28Boudaoui
  • 19Thuram
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 24Laborde
  • 7Delort
  • 10Diop

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 5Bech Sørensen
  • 8Rosario
  • 14Brahimi
  • 18Ilie
  • 26Bard
  • 29Pépé
  • 33Mendy
  • 42Viti
  • 77Boulhendi

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 17Schindler
  • 15Kilian
  • 4Hübers
  • 14Hector
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 28Skhiri
  • 29Thielmann
  • 18Duda
  • 11Kainz
  • 21Tigges

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 3Pedersen
  • 5Soldo
  • 6Martel
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 23Adamyan
  • 25Lemperle
  • 33Dietz
  • 37Maina
  • 40Urbig
  • 45Schwirten
  • 48Strauch
Referee:
Luís Godinho

