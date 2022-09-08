Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

New Leicester signing Ellen Jones made five WSL appearances for Bristol City

Leicester have signed winger Ellen Jones from the Colorado Buffaloes.

Jones, 19, has represented England Under-17s and will return to the WSL after playing in the top flight for Bristol City during the 2020-21 season.

"I had a number of options but Leicester felt like the right fit," said Jones, who went to the US in 2021.

"It feels amazing to be here and I'm excited to come back to the WSL after time in America — coming to Leicester is a great opportunity for me."

Jones had been playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 while she was at the University of Colorado.

The Foxes start the new WSL campaign at Everton on Sunday.