Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Orel Mangala was forced off with an injury against Everton last month

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala has suffered a slight setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury but could feature on Friday.

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain out, while Serge Aurier is still awaiting visa approval.

Fulham have a doubt over Antonee Robinson, who suffered an ankle injury against Tottenham.

Deadline day signing Layvin Kurzawa might deputise but Harry Wilson is still sidelined by a knee injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a massive game for Nottingham Forest after they lost 3-2 to Bournemouth last time out at the City Ground, after leading 2-0.

I thought the manner of that defeat could be damaging for Forest and their fans, and we might find out how resilient they are here because Fulham will have a real go at them.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice when Fulham won this fixture 4-0 in the Championship last season. Forest fans won't thank me for saying this, but I don't think they will keep Mitrovic quiet this time either, even though they have a completely different team.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Forest and Fulham's most recent top-flight encounter was a 2-2 draw at the City Ground in April 1968.

The Cottagers have won their past three away league games against Nottingham Forest and are unbeaten in four visits.

Fulham have won five of the last seven league meetings since 2017, as many as they managed in the 20 previous attempts over a period of 48 years.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have suffered three successive Premier League defeats - their only longer losing streak in the division was six matches between August and September 1992.

They are the only side to have faced more than 100 shots on goal in the Premier League this season, and also the most on target (42).

This is Forest's first top-flight fixture on a Friday since a 1-1 draw at Luton Town in May 1988.

Brennan Johnson has scored 18 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player aged 21 or under in the top four English divisions.

Fulham

Fulham are winless in seven away matches in all competitions since a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough in the Championship on 6 April.

Their average of 1.5 goals per game in the Premier League this season is their best ever and more than double the 0.7 they averaged in their last campaign in 2020-21.

Fulham have made only three changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season but have used 23 players in total, more than any other team in the division.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who turns 28 on Friday, can become the first Fulham player to score in five successive Premier League matches.

The Serbian has scored 49 goals in his past 49 league appearances, including six goals in six Premier League games this season.

