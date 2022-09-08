Last updated on .From the section Scottish

All professional football matches in Scotland have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Scottish Football Association announcement follows the same decision by the Premier League and English Football League.

There was a full programme of fixtures due in the SPFL.

The decision also covers the Scottish Women's Premier League and Highland and Lowland Leagues.

Postponements also include Women's Scottish Cup fixtures this weekend.

The Scottish Junior Football Association had already postponed its weekend programme, while Friday's Scottish Championship game between Cove Rangers and Dundee was called off on Thursday.

Also on Friday, second-round play at golf's PGA Championship was called off, along with all British horse racing and cricket's Test between England and South Africa.

However, the 10 clubs involved in British ice hockey's Elite League agreed to proceed with the season-opening games as planned, beginning on Friday evening as Glasgow Clan host Fife Flyers.

"As a mark of respect, all games this weekend will be preceded by a two-minute silence followed by the playing of the national anthem," the league stated.

Flyers host Dundee Stars on Saturday before the Tayside outfit entertain Clan on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

SFA president Rod Petrie said: "We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and, in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland, it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster explained that the decision followed consultation with the UK and Scottish governments and was taken "as a mark of respect".

"The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion," he added. "It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity."