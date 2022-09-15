Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Ollie Clarke has scored nine goals in 66 league appearances for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town captain Ollie Clarke has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until June 2024.

The midfielder's new deal comes four months after Mansfield triggered an option to keep him at the One Call Stadium until the summer of 2023.

Clarke, 30, has scored twice in the past four games, including the winner against Stockport last month.

"He's proved in the past few weeks what an important player he is for us," said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

Clarke, who has made 76 appearances for the Stags since arriving in July 2020 after more than a decade with Bristol Rovers, said he wants to remain at Mansfield "for the long haul".