Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Duffy's superb curling effort put Derry ahead in the first half

Derry City closed the gap to League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers to just a point by earning a 1-0 win over Bohemians at the Brandywell.

Amid Rovers' European adventures, Ruaidhri Higgins' Derry side had the chance to apply added pressure.

Michael Duffy's curling 39th-minute strike proved the difference between the sides.

Bohemians had chances to get on terms in the second half but Derry held on to clinch victory.

After ending a six-game winless run at home in the league last week against UCD, Derry were aiming to make it three successive victories in the division.

The first half was held up for over 15 minutes by an injury sustained by Derry's Ciaran Coll, which led to him being taken to hospital following his heavy fall.

Duffy's goal came after the midfielder's own initial corner came back to him as he whipped a superb curling effort in off the far post.

In the second half, sixth-placed Bohs threatened a response with Ethon Varian having the best of their opportunities as he fired low from inside the area only for City keeper Brian Maher to stick out a leg down to his left to make a fantastic stop.

After parting company with manager Keith Long last week, Bohs had upset the league leaders in the Dublin derby but were without a win in six games on Foyleside.

Derry saw out the win to move to within a point of Rovers at the summit albeit having played two games more.

However with the Hoops having to contend with European football, the Candystripes are still in with a chance of the title with seven fixtures remaining.