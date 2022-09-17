Derby County v Wycombe Wanderers

DerbyDerby County15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|8
|6
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|20
|2
|Portsmouth
|8
|6
|2
|0
|17
|6
|11
|20
|3
|Plymouth
|8
|6
|0
|2
|14
|9
|5
|18
|4
|Sheff Wed
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|8
|16
|5
|Bolton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|6
|4
|14
|6
|Cambridge
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|13
|7
|Peterborough
|8
|4
|0
|4
|14
|9
|5
|12
|8
|Shrewsbury
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|8
|0
|12
|9
|Exeter
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|8
|4
|11
|10
|Wycombe
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|10
|1
|11
|11
|Barnsley
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|9
|1
|11
|12
|Fleetwood
|8
|2
|5
|1
|8
|7
|1
|11
|13
|Derby
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|11
|14
|Charlton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|10
|2
|10
|15
|Oxford Utd
|8
|3
|1
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|10
|16
|Lincoln City
|8
|2
|4
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|17
|Port Vale
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|8
|19
|Cheltenham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|20
|Forest Green
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|16
|-9
|8
|21
|Accrington
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|7
|22
|MK Dons
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|23
|Morecambe
|8
|0
|4
|4
|4
|15
|-11
|4
|24
|Burton
|8
|0
|1
|7
|8
|22
|-14
|1
Share your memories of the Queen and her reign
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.