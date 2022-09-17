Livingston v Kilmarnock

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|6
|6
|0
|0
|25
|1
|24
|18
|2
|Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|7
|7
|13
|3
|Aberdeen
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|10
|4
|Hearts
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|10
|5
|Motherwell
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|10
|6
|St Mirren
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|7
|Livingston
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|9
|8
|Hibernian
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|9
|St Johnstone
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|10
|Ross County
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|11
|Kilmarnock
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|12
|Dundee Utd
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|18
|-16
|2
Share your memories of the Queen and her reign
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Rangers and Scotland defender Nicola Docherty joins Leanne Crichton and Rachel Corsie on the Behind the Goals podcast.
In her latest BBC Sport column, Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan discusses the need to stop being embarrassed to talk about periods in sport.
Former F1 test driver Susie Wolff has switched to the electric version of the motorsport.
Team Scotland has enjoyed a successful time at Birmingham 2022 and you can relieve the winning of every medal here.
BBC Scotland finds out how the cost of living crisis is impacting Scottish football at all levels.
Brexit, and the resulting changes around work permits, has changed the transfer market for Scottish Premiership clubs.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland