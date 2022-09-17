Match ends, Manchester United Women 4, Reading Women 0.
Defender Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading in their Women's Super League opener.
Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton this summer and impressed in a centre-back role with two goals from corners.
United captain Katie Zelem, making her 100th appearance, assisted both of those goals and scored one of her own.
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo headed in another before half-time in front of a record crowd at Leigh Sports Village.
It was the perfect start to the campaign for Marc Skinner's side, who are chasing a European qualification spot this season.
Skinner also handed a debut to Spain forward Lucia Garcia in the starting line-up, while former West Ham forward Adriana Leon and England winger Nikita Parris came off the bench as 5,315 watched on.
United were dominant throughout as Reading struggled to cope with set-pieces and the creativity of the hosts' attacking players.
England star Ella Toone looked sharp, particularly in the first half, as she slid in team-mate Russo before she was brought down for a penalty, which Zelem coolly put away.
Goals from Le Tissier - a looping volley and a thumping header - came either side of Zelem's spot-kick and all but confirmed victory with less than half an hour played.
Reading's afternoon worsened when Canada forward Deanne Rose was forced off through injury and, although Lauren Wade came close in the first half, they rarely tested United goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Kelly Chambers' side are on the road again in their next fixture as they take on Brighton, who lost their opening match 4-0 to Arsenal, while United travel to West Ham next weekend.
Le Tissier delivers as England's heroes return
There were several new signings named in United's squad, including Euro 2022 winner Parris and Canada forward Leon.
But it was perhaps Le Tissier who many were most excited to see. The Guernsey-born England youth international impressed at Brighton and was wanted by champions Chelsea in the transfer market.
United signed her to solidify their backline, but she offered just as much of an attacking threat in this game.
Zelem's set-pieces, such a weapon for United last season, were once again superb and Le Tissier will fancy her chances of adding to her tally throughout the campaign with that service.
Zelem had a memorable 100th game for United, while the fans were given what many had paid to see - a goal from Euro 2022 star Russo.
Fans queued outside the stadium's entrance for at least two hours before kick-off to welcome the players, with England midfielder Toone given a particularly warm reception.
Toone and Russo were a threat and both missed chances to extend United's lead, but their contribution this season will undoubtedly play a key role in the quest for Champions League football.
There was little for Reading supporters to cheer, although Scotland defender Emma Mukandi - formerly 'Mitchell' - returned from maternity leave to captain the side for the first time.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 12LaddSubstituted forMooreat 72'minutes
- 17GarcíaSubstituted forLeonat 64'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forBøe Risaat 71'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forParrisat 77'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 22Parris
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Moloney
- 14Cooper
- 3Mukandi
- 5Evans
- 9Eikeland
- 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forPrimmerat 59'minutes
- 23Rowe
- 28WoodhamBooked at 65mins
- 6RoseSubstituted forDowieat 25'minutes
- 7Wellings
- 11WadeSubstituted forPerryat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 17Caldwell
- 25Burns
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 34Perry
- 37Primmer
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Reading Women 0.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Nikita Parris tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Madison Perry replaces Lauren Wade.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Post update
Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross.
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lauren Wade (Reading Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Nikita Parris replaces Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper tries a through ball, but Natasha Dowie is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jade Moore replaces Hayley Ladd.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa replaces Ella Toone.