The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4Reading WomenReading Women0

Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Maya Le Tissier scores twice on debut

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United celebrate
Le Tissier scored twice in 21 minutes in the first half

Defender Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her debut as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading in their Women's Super League opener.

Le Tissier, 20, joined from Brighton this summer and impressed in a centre-back role with two goals from corners.

United captain Katie Zelem, making her 100th appearance, assisted both of those goals and scored one of her own.

Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo headed in another before half-time in front of a record crowd at Leigh Sports Village.

It was the perfect start to the campaign for Marc Skinner's side, who are chasing a European qualification spot this season.

Skinner also handed a debut to Spain forward Lucia Garcia in the starting line-up, while former West Ham forward Adriana Leon and England winger Nikita Parris came off the bench as 5,315 watched on.

United were dominant throughout as Reading struggled to cope with set-pieces and the creativity of the hosts' attacking players.

England star Ella Toone looked sharp, particularly in the first half, as she slid in team-mate Russo before she was brought down for a penalty, which Zelem coolly put away.

Goals from Le Tissier - a looping volley and a thumping header - came either side of Zelem's spot-kick and all but confirmed victory with less than half an hour played.

Reading's afternoon worsened when Canada forward Deanne Rose was forced off through injury and, although Lauren Wade came close in the first half, they rarely tested United goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Kelly Chambers' side are on the road again in their next fixture as they take on Brighton, who lost their opening match 4-0 to Arsenal, while United travel to West Ham next weekend.

Alessia Russo scores
Alessia Russo scored four goals and assisted one at Euro 2022 for England

Le Tissier delivers as England's heroes return

There were several new signings named in United's squad, including Euro 2022 winner Parris and Canada forward Leon.

But it was perhaps Le Tissier who many were most excited to see. The Guernsey-born England youth international impressed at Brighton and was wanted by champions Chelsea in the transfer market.

United signed her to solidify their backline, but she offered just as much of an attacking threat in this game.

Zelem's set-pieces, such a weapon for United last season, were once again superb and Le Tissier will fancy her chances of adding to her tally throughout the campaign with that service.

Zelem had a memorable 100th game for United, while the fans were given what many had paid to see - a goal from Euro 2022 star Russo.

Fans queued outside the stadium's entrance for at least two hours before kick-off to welcome the players, with England midfielder Toone given a particularly warm reception.

Toone and Russo were a threat and both missed chances to extend United's lead, but their contribution this season will undoubtedly play a key role in the quest for Champions League football.

There was little for Reading supporters to cheer, although Scotland defender Emma Mukandi - formerly 'Mitchell' - returned from maternity leave to captain the side for the first time.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 12LaddSubstituted forMooreat 72'minutes
  • 17GarcíaSubstituted forLeonat 64'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forBøe Risaat 71'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forParrisat 77'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 22Parris
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 14Cooper
  • 3Mukandi
  • 5Evans
  • 9Eikeland
  • 51TroelsgaardSubstituted forPrimmerat 59'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 28WoodhamBooked at 65mins
  • 6RoseSubstituted forDowieat 25'minutes
  • 7Wellings
  • 11WadeSubstituted forPerryat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 17Caldwell
  • 25Burns
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 34Perry
  • 37Primmer
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home24
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 4, Reading Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Reading Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Nikita Parris tries a through ball, but Martha Thomas is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Madison Perry replaces Lauren Wade.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  10. Post update

    Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Adriana Leon with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Wade (Reading Women).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Nikita Parris replaces Leah Galton.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper tries a through ball, but Natasha Dowie is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jade Moore replaces Hayley Ladd.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Bøe Risa replaces Ella Toone.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women00000000
4Chelsea Women00000000
5Everton Women00000000
6Leicester City Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Tottenham Women00000000
10West Ham Women00000000
11Brighton Women100104-40
12Reading Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

