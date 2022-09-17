Gateshead v Boreham Wood

GatesheadGateshead15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|8
|6
|2
|0
|17
|8
|9
|20
|2
|Wrexham
|8
|6
|1
|1
|23
|8
|15
|19
|3
|Notts County
|8
|5
|3
|0
|20
|6
|14
|18
|4
|Solihull Moors
|8
|5
|2
|1
|22
|9
|13
|17
|5
|Boreham Wood
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|6
|7
|17
|6
|Wealdstone
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|15
|7
|York
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|6
|3
|14
|8
|Woking
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|9
|4
|13
|9
|Barnet
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|11
|2
|13
|10
|Bromley
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|13
|11
|Eastleigh
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|11
|12
|Maidstone United
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|17
|-6
|11
|13
|Dorking
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|20
|-8
|10
|14
|Southend
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|15
|Halifax
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|16
|Oldham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|17
|Dag & Red
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|8
|18
|Yeovil
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|19
|Maidenhead United
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|7
|20
|Torquay
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|7
|21
|Gateshead
|8
|1
|3
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|6
|22
|Aldershot
|8
|2
|0
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|6
|23
|Altrincham
|8
|0
|5
|3
|8
|15
|-7
|5
|24
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|17
|-8
|4
Share your memories of the Queen and her reign
The ex-England footballer Paul Merson goes on a reflective walk to confront his demons
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train-making Inside the Factory...
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.