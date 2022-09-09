Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Dave Smith was Plymouth Argyle manager from December 1984 to the summer of 1988, leading the Pilgrims to promotion in 1986 - and then to seventh in the old Second Division

Scotland-born ex-footballer and manager Dave Smith has died, at the age of 88.

The former Burnley, Brighton and Bristol City player is best known for his time in football management.

He took charge of five clubs, winning promotion with the first three of them, Mansfield Town, Southend United and Plymouth Argyle.

He was part of the coaching staff when Newcastle won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and also briefly managed home town club Dundee.

His final job came at Torquay United, which ended in 1991.

But he carried on living in Devon and has remained part of the local football scene in Plymouth for the past three decades.

Smith steered both Mansfield and Southend to the old Division Four title, and led Plymouth out of the old Division Three in 1986 before finishing seventh in the second tier the following season - Argyle's highest position in the past 60 years.

Smith died on the same day as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and an Argyle statement on Saturday said: "We are temporarily suspending our media blackout to express our deep sadness at learning of the death of former Argyle manager Dave Smith.

"To speak about Dave Smith purely in football terms would be to do the man a disservice. He was known to regularly quote poetry, and most who knew him commented on his jovial character, his love for football - and for life.

"He remained a much-loved figure around the club and the area, residing at Wembury, and was the subject of an occasion held by Argyle Legends and the Argyle Archive in 2019, in which they surprised Smith with a 'This is Your Life' style event.

"And what a life. Mansfield and Southend fans will talk about him in terms of him being one of the greatest managers in their clubs' histories.

"As will we. In a 2019 survey of the Green Army, Smith was voted as the second-greatest manager in the club's history.

"Our sincere condolences go to all of Dave's family and friends."

Argyle have said there will be an appropriate tribute, once the period of royal mourning has been observed.