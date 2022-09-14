Craig Halkett (right) has been missing since being injured against Zurich

Europa Conference League, Group A: FK RFS v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Skonto Stadium, Riga Date: Thursday, 15 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Craig Halkett and Alan Forrest are fit and ready to play in Hearts' Europa Conference League tie against FK RFS in Latvia.

Centre-half Halkett has missed the majority of this campaign after he was injured in the Europa League qualifier against Zurich last month.

Winger Forrest suffered a knock in the domestic defeat by Livingston.

Manager Robbie Neilson says the return of players from injury will make it "easier to get stability in the team".

Hearts, whose weekend meeting with St Mirren was postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth, have lost six of their last seven games, including a 4-0 Conference League Group A thumping at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.

"The problems we have had is the selection of the back three or four because we have had a lot of injuries," Neilson said. "Kye Rowles has been out, Halkett has been out, we have Nathaniel Atkinson out and its been difficult to get settled.

"Getting Halkett back in will help us, but other than that, it's getting back to what we are good at. We need to get passing the ball into good areas and getting our key players on the ball higher up the pitch."

Thursday's hosts earned a shock 1-1 draw at Fiorentina in their group opener, before Monday's 3-0 win over Spartaks Jurmala left them sitting third in the Latvian top flight, and Neilson "wasn't surprised" by the Latvian double winners' draw in Italy.

"They are a very well-organised team," he said. "They can play a couple of formations and they seem to rotate their team. They have good physicality, good strength in their team and the have Andrej Ilic up front, who can score a number of goals."

RFS coach Viktor Morozs says Hearts play a different style of football than anything they are used to in Latvia.

"I even checked the statistics and, for example, Hearts have about 200 challenges per game and we don't have any team in Latvia that has stats," he said.

"They run a lot, they are strong with the diagonal passes, they make a lot of runs, they are aggressive and are good at crosses. They are a very good team and it's going to be really hard against them."

Team news

In addition to Halkett and Forrest being passed fit by Hearts, midfielder Jorge Grant returns from suspension after his red card in the second leg of the Europa League play-off loss to Zurich.

But defenders Atkinson and Rowles miss out again, along with long-term absentees Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime.

Left-back Vladislavs Sorokins and midfielders Tomislav Saric and Stefan Panic were the only players to retain their places for RFS's Monday domestic fixture from the side that faced Fiorentina as Morozs rested players ahead of Hearts' visit.

What do we know about RFS?

Having been promoted to the Virsliga in 2016, RFS won their national title for the first time last year, completing a league and cup double, and currently occupy third place, seven points behind leaders Valmiera after 28 matches.

With an array of physically-imposing players standing at over 6ft, the hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Serbian striker Ilic is their main goal threat, scoring 20 goals this season, including two in his last two games.

Kevin Friesenbichler, formerly of Austria Vienna and Sturm Graz, adds to their firepower, while centre-half Vitalijs Maksimenko had short spells with Brighton & Hove Albion and Kilmarnock.

RFS played in the Europa League qualifiers for the first time in 2018 and did not win their first European two-legged tie until beating Faroese side KI Klaksvik three years later.

Having lost to HJK Helsinki in the Champions League first qualifying round, they beat Maltese champions Hibernians and Northern Ireland's Linfield on penalties in the Conference League qualifiers to become only the second Latvian club to reach the group stages of a European competition.