Match ends, Cadiz 0, Barcelona 4.
Barcelona's La Liga game at Cadiz was halted for about 50 minutes when a fan had a medical emergency.
The visitors were leading 2-0 with fewer than 10 minutes remaining when the incident happened.
Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma ran across the pitch with a medical kit and threw it into the stands before the players were taken off.
There were two further goals when play resumed as Barca moved top of the table with a fourth successive league win.
Frenkie de Jong swept in the opener for Barca while Robert Lewandowski slid in the visitors' second shortly after his introduction as a substitute.
The Poland forward has now scored nine goals in six appearances since his summer move from Bayern Munich.
Fellow substitute Ansu Fati added a third while France forward Ousmane Dembele rounded off the scoring late on.
Xavi's side now sit a point above champions Real Madrid, who play Mallorca on Sunday (13:00 BST).
Barcelona have scored 15 times and conceded just once since their opening-day stalemate Rayo Vallecano.
Line-ups
Cádiz
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ledesma
- 2Zaldua
- 23Hernández
- 5Mbaye
- 22Espino
- 8Fernández IglesiasSubstituted forAlarcónat 59'minutes
- 24San Emeterio DíazSubstituted forAlcarazat 72'minutes
- 11AlejoSubstituted forBongondaat 60'minutes
- 7SobrinoSubstituted forNegredoat 72'minutes
- 14Ocampo
- 15PérezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMabilat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 4Alcaraz
- 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
- 10Bongonda
- 12Alarcón
- 13Gil
- 17Mabil
- 18Negredo
- 19Giménez
- 20Carcelén
- 21Arzamendia
- 32Chust
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Bellerín
- 4Araújo
- 3Piqué
- 28Balde MartínezSubstituted forAlonsoat 78'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 53mins
- 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forGonzálezat 57'minutes
- 22RaphinhaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 72'minutes
- 14DepaySubstituted forLewandowskiat 57'minutes
- 11TorresSubstituted forDembéléat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dembélé
- 8González
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Fati Vieira
- 15Christensen
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 23Koundé
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 19,530
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
