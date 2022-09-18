Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1Everton WomenEverton Women0

West Ham United Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 15Parker
  • 23CissokoBooked at 43mins
  • 2Smith
  • 16Ziu
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forWalkerat 63'minutes
  • 10BrynjarsdóttirBooked at 47mins
  • 26Asseyi
  • 19Hayashi
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 22Fisk
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 2Veje
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 27Stenevik
  • 17Graham
  • 22GalliSubstituted forChristiansenat 58'minutes
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 10Bennison
  • 15Beever-Jones

Substitutes

  • 8Christiansen
  • 11Park
  • 12Ramsey
  • 19Queiroz Costa
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 24Weir
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker replaces Kate Longhurst.

  3. Post update

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Aurora Galli.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Agnes Beever-Jones.

  8. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  9. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Honoka Hayashi with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

  14. Post update

    Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Booking

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins West Ham United Women 1, Everton Women 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Everton Women 0.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Everton Women 0. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessica Ziu with a headed pass following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11004043
2Man Utd Women11004043
3Aston Villa Women11004313
4Tottenham Women11002113
5West Ham Women11001013
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women100134-10
9Leicester City Women100112-10
10Everton Women100101-10
11Brighton Women100104-40
12Reading Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

