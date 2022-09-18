West Ham United Women v Everton Women

Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 15Parker
- 23CissokoBooked at 43mins
- 2Smith
- 16Ziu
- 12LonghurstSubstituted forWalkerat 63'minutes
- 10BrynjarsdóttirBooked at 47mins
- 26Asseyi
- 19Hayashi
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 22Fisk
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 18Brosnan
- 2Veje
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 27Stenevik
- 17Graham
- 22GalliSubstituted forChristiansenat 58'minutes
- 25Snoeijs
- 10Bennison
- 15Beever-Jones
Substitutes
- 8Christiansen
- 11Park
- 12Ramsey
- 19Queiroz Costa
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 24Weir
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker replaces Kate Longhurst.
Post update
Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Aurora Galli.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Agnes Beever-Jones.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Post update
Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Honoka Hayashi with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United Women 1, Everton Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Everton Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Everton Women 0. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessica Ziu with a headed pass following a corner.