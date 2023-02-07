Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds boss on Monday after a run of two wins from 17 league matches

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro begins a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Marcel Sabitzer may start his first game for the club but Antony, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial miss out.

Caretaker Michael Skubala will take charge of Leeds following the sacking of head coach Jesse Marsch.

He says several unnamed players are nursing "bumps and bruises" following Sunday's defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Robin Kosch returns from suspension but Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined.

The midfielder has scored six goals and assisted two more against the Yorkshire club

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds' only win in their last 17 Premier League games against Manchester United was 1-0 at Elland Road in September 2002, when Harry Kewell scored the winner.

The Yorkshire club are winless in 17 top-flight matches at Old Trafford since a 1-0 victory there on 28 February 1981, when Brian Flynn scored the only goal (D6, L11).

Leeds have conceded 11 goals in their two games away to the Red Devils since returning to the top flight, losing 6-2 in December 2020 and 5-1 in August 2021.

Manchester United

Manchester United have earned an unrivalled 16 points since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

The Reds are on a run of 13 consecutive home victories in all competition, their longest streak since 20 straight victories from December 2010 to September 2011 under Alex Ferguson.

United have kept eight top-flight clean sheets in 2022-23, equalling their final total last season.

Marcus Rashford has scored 11 goals in 13 club appearances since returning from the World Cup, more than any other player at a Premier League club.

Rashford has netted in each of Manchester United's last five Premier League home fixtures, three short of the club record set by Wayne Rooney from December 2009 to March 2010.

Bruno Fernandes is one short of 100 career league goals. He has scored or assisted in all five of Manchester United's Premier League matches in 2023, scoring three times and setting up a further two.

Leeds United

Leeds United are winless in seven Premier League games and have won two of their last 17 (D5, L10).

They have failed to win each of their last nine midweek league matches, losing six of them.

The Yorkshire club netted 11 goals in their final four top-flight fixtures before the World Cup but have scored just four times in six matches since the league resumed.

Leeds' tally of five away points this season is a joint-league low with Bournemouth.

Crysencio Summerville has registered three goals and an assist in his five Premier League starts.

