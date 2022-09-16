Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton14:15West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his return for Everton against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention.

Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break.

West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on Thursday.

David Moyes reported no new injury issues but Nayef Aguerd's foot injury will keep him out until mid-October.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This game has got draw written all over it - which is why I am going for a different outcome altogether!

You could argue both teams have been a bit unlucky not to have more points on the board so far - West Ham in particular were on the wrong end of a terrible VAR decision in their defeat by Chelsea last time out.

Everton are still looking for their first league win of the season, although there was not much wrong with their performance against Liverpool in their last game and they are becoming a difficult team to beat.

A win would kickstart the season for both sides, and I think it is the Hammers who will get it. They beat Everton home and away last season, and I'm going for a repeat result - just about.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Editors bassist Russell Leetch.

‎‎‏‏‎‎West Ham are one short of 1,000 away defeats in the league...dating back to 1917

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton have won 27 of their 52 Premier League matches against West Ham, their best record against any team in the division.
  • West Ham did the double over Everton in the Premier League last season, winning 1-0 at Goodison Park and 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Everton

  • Everton have not kept a clean sheet in consecutive Premier League games since May 2021, which included a 1-0 win at West Ham.
  • The Toffees can go winless for seven league games from the start of a season for the first time since 1994-95, when it took them 13 games to register a first victory.
  • Frank Lampard has lost three of the four Premier League games he has managed against West Ham, who he started his playing career with.
  • Neither Everton nor West Ham have scored more than one goal in any Premier League match this season. The only other team with that record is Wolves.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have lost eight of their 12 Premier League away games in 2022. Only Everton, with nine defeats, have lost more often on the road this calendar year.
  • The Hammers are the only club not to have scored a first-half goal in the Premier League this season - despite attempting 24 shots on goal - and they have scored only three times in the league.
  • Jarrod Bowen has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his six league appearances this season and has had only one shot on target from 11 attempts.

My Everton line-up

Predict Everton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My West Ham United line-up

Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6501147715
2Man City64202061414
3Tottenham6420125714
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Chelsea631289-110
7Liverpool623115699
8Brentford623115969
9Leeds6222101008
10Fulham62229908
11Newcastle61417617
12Southampton6213710-37
13Bournemouth6213518-137
14Wolves613234-16
15Crystal Palace613279-26
16Everton604246-24
17Aston Villa6114510-54
18West Ham611438-54
19Nottm Forest6114414-104
20Leicester6015816-81
View full Premier League table

