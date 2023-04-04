Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea assistant Bruno Saltor will take interim charge as head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling could feature after missing three games with a thigh injury.

Wesley Fofana may also return after he was sidelined for the defeat against Aston Villa due to a hamstring injury, while Edouard Mendy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be assessed.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns as they aim to bounce back from defeat at Manchester City.

Luis Diaz and Thiago are both back in training but not yet available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Saturday's defeat at Manchester City was as poor a performance as I can remember from Liverpool. It was a completely one-sided game.

The most astonishing thing about seeing that happen is that we know City can do it to most teams in the Premier League, but Liverpool have been their greatest rivals in the past five seasons. Not any more, because there is a tremendous gulf between the two teams.

Defensively and in midfield, Jurgen Klopp's side were an absolute shambles so how can I back them to win at Stamford Bridge?

Equally, though, why would I back Chelsea to beat anyone at the moment? I made that mistake again at the weekend, when they huffed and puffed against Villa in Graham Potter's final game as manager.

I do think the Blues are better when Ben Chilwell is in the team, but they still don't take their chances.

This has got a draw written all over it but I am going to resist the temptation to say 1-1 and pick a winner. I am going to go for Chelsea, reluctantly, on the basis that Liverpool are so bad in midfield.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v A Town Called Malice star and West Ham fan Jack Rowan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Each of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been draws. The Reds have never drawn six in a row against any opponent before, while the Blues last did so as a top-flight side against Burnley in 1956.

Liverpool could go five league games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge for the first time.

The last three meetings in all competitions have ended goalless. There have only ever been four successive 0-0 draws between two top-flight clubs - Everton against Liverpool between 1974-1975 and Arsenal versus QPR between 1992-1994.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only won three Premier League games in 2023 (D5, L5).

They have lost without scoring in four Premier League home games this season.

Chelsea had 27 shots against Aston Villa last time out, their most attempts in a Premier League match without finding the net since January 2014.

The Blues start their 29th game of the campaign in 11th place in the Premier League table. It's the latest they've played a league match while in the bottom half since their penultimate fixture of 1995-96.

Chelsea have won just three of their last 13 midweek Premier League games (D6, L4), losing both such matches so far in 2023.

They've not lost three successive midweek matches within the same season since May 2012 under Roberto Di Matteo - the third fixture was against Liverpool.

Chelsea have failed to score in five Premier League home games this season, including four in 2023. They would equal the club record by failing to score in a sixth in a single Premier League campaign.

The Blues have scored just 29 goals from 355 shots in the Premier League this season. Their shot conversion rate of 8.2% is their lowest in a single season since Opta began recording such data in 1997-98.

Liverpool

Liverpool could lose three successive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2021.

They have lost five of their 11 Premier League games so far in 2023 - already one more than in the whole of 2022.

Liverpool's tally of eight Premier League away defeats already matches their total number from the last three seasons combined.

The Reds have won 13 of their last 14 midweek Premier League games, including each of the last nine in a row.

Jurgen Klopp's side have scored 14 goals in as many away league fixtures in this campaign.

Mohamed Salah is the last former Chelsea player to score against them at Stamford Bridge in the league, doing so in January 2022.

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Liverpool line-up Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team