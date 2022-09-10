Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Will Jaaskelainen made 95 appearances for Crewe over a five-year period

AFC Wimbledon have signed free-agent goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen on a one-month contract.

The 24-year-old will provide cover while Nathan Broome recovers from a foot injury, suffered in an Papa Johns Trophy game last month.

Jaaskelainen was released by Crewe Alexandra in the summer, following 19 appearances last season.

"It was really important that we brought in adequate experience and cover," said boss Johnnie Jackson.

"Will has played a lot of games in the Football League - we know what we're getting from him and we know he'll come in and provide competition for that position in the team."

He is the son of former keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen, whose clubs included Bolton, West Ham and Wigan.

