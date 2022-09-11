Close menu
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana: Serie A game ends in incredible finale

Juventus goal
Leonardo Bonucci converted a 93rd-minute equaliser for Juventus with a rebound after Salernitana goalkeeper Luigi Sepe had saved his penalty

Juventus scored a dramatic equaliser, had another goal ruled out by the video assistant referee and had two players sent off in an incredible finish to their draw with Salernitana.

Salernitana led 2-0 at half-time through Antonio Candreva's volley and Krzysztof Piatek's penalty.

But Bremer headed one back and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the 93rd minute after his penalty had been saved.

Arkadiusz Milik thought he had scored a 95th-minute winner but it was offside.

Milik, who had already been booked, took his shirt off in celebration and was sent off.

While Juventus celebrated what they thought was the winning goal, it was announced it would be checked by the VAR official.

That sparked an on-pitch brawl, with Salernitana's Federico Fazio and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado both shown straight red cards, while Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was also dismissed.

Milik was not offside but the third goal was ruled out as Bonucci, who tried to head the ball into the net but failed to make contact, was judged offside.

Salernitana finished just one point above the relegation zone last season and were moments away from their first away top-flight success against Juventus.

Although Juventus salvaged a draw that avoided a first defeat in Serie A this season, the point means they sit a lowly eighth in the table.

Allegri's side have now not won in three matches and this draw came five days after they began their Champions League group phase with a 2-1 defeat by Paris St-Germain.

The Turin club have finished fourth in the past two Serie A campaigns after being Italian champions nine successive seasons before that.

They next play Benfica in their second Champions League match on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium.

Salernitana goal
Antonio Candreva's goal was the first Salernitana had ever scored in an away Serie A match against Juventus

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-3-3

  • 36Perin
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Silva NascimentoBooked at 45mins
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 63'minutes
  • 8McKennieSubstituted forSouléat 84'minutes
  • 32ParedesBooked at 27mins
  • 20MirettiSubstituted forFagioliat 63'minutes
  • 18KeanBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMilikat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 17KosticSubstituted forDaniloat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Danilo
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 41Garofani
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli

Salernitana

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33SepeBooked at 72mins
  • 2Bronn
  • 5Daniliuc
  • 17FazioBooked at 90mins
  • 87Candreva
  • 10VilhenaSubstituted forSambiaat 90+10'minutes
  • 25MaggioreBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKastanosat 81'minutes
  • 18Coulibaly
  • 30Mazzocchi
  • 99PiatekBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBotheimat 61'minutesSubstituted forGyömbérat 90+10'minutes
  • 29DiaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 3Bradaric
  • 6Sambia
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11Botheim
  • 14Valencia
  • 20Kastanos
  • 23Gyömbér
  • 28Capezzi
  • 35Motoc
  • 39Iervolino
  • 71De Matteis
  • 98Pirola
Referee:
Matteo Marcenaro

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSalernitana
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home22
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Salernitana 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Salernitana 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Nicolò Fagioli.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Junior Sambia replaces Tonny Vilhena.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Norbert Gyömbér replaces Erik Botheim.

  8. Dismissal

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the red card.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Juventus 2-2 Salernitana.

  10. Dismissal

    Federico Fazio (Salernitana) is shown the red card.

  11. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) for excessive celebration.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bonucci is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luigi Sepe.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 2, Salernitana 2. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Penalty saved! Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Juventus. Alex Sandro draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Tonny Vilhena (Salernitana) after a foul in the penalty area.

