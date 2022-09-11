Match ends, Juventus 2, Salernitana 2.
Juventus scored a dramatic equaliser, had another goal ruled out by the video assistant referee and had two players sent off in an incredible finish to their draw with Salernitana.
Salernitana led 2-0 at half-time through Antonio Candreva's volley and Krzysztof Piatek's penalty.
But Bremer headed one back and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the 93rd minute after his penalty had been saved.
Arkadiusz Milik thought he had scored a 95th-minute winner but it was offside.
Milik, who had already been booked, took his shirt off in celebration and was sent off.
While Juventus celebrated what they thought was the winning goal, it was announced it would be checked by the VAR official.
That sparked an on-pitch brawl, with Salernitana's Federico Fazio and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado both shown straight red cards, while Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was also dismissed.
Milik was not offside but the third goal was ruled out as Bonucci, who tried to head the ball into the net but failed to make contact, was judged offside.
Salernitana finished just one point above the relegation zone last season and were moments away from their first away top-flight success against Juventus.
Although Juventus salvaged a draw that avoided a first defeat in Serie A this season, the point means they sit a lowly eighth in the table.
Allegri's side have now not won in three matches and this draw came five days after they began their Champions League group phase with a 2-1 defeat by Paris St-Germain.
The Turin club have finished fourth in the past two Serie A campaigns after being Italian champions nine successive seasons before that.
They next play Benfica in their second Champions League match on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-3-3
- 36Perin
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Silva NascimentoBooked at 45mins
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 63'minutes
- 8McKennieSubstituted forSouléat 84'minutes
- 32ParedesBooked at 27mins
- 20MirettiSubstituted forFagioliat 63'minutes
- 18KeanBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMilikat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Vlahovic
- 17KosticSubstituted forDaniloat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Danilo
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 41Garofani
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
Salernitana
Formation 3-5-2
- 33SepeBooked at 72mins
- 2Bronn
- 5Daniliuc
- 17FazioBooked at 90mins
- 87Candreva
- 10VilhenaSubstituted forSambiaat 90+10'minutes
- 25MaggioreBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKastanosat 81'minutes
- 18Coulibaly
- 30Mazzocchi
- 99PiatekBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBotheimat 61'minutesSubstituted forGyömbérat 90+10'minutes
- 29DiaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 3Bradaric
- 6Sambia
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Botheim
- 14Valencia
- 20Kastanos
- 23Gyömbér
- 28Capezzi
- 35Motoc
- 39Iervolino
- 71De Matteis
- 98Pirola
- Referee:
- Matteo Marcenaro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Salernitana 2.
Post update
Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Nicolò Fagioli.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Junior Sambia replaces Tonny Vilhena.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Norbert Gyömbér replaces Erik Botheim.
Dismissal
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Juventus 2-2 Salernitana.
Dismissal
Federico Fazio (Salernitana) is shown the red card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) for excessive celebration.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bonucci is caught offside.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Luigi Sepe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Salernitana 2. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Post update
Penalty saved! Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Juventus. Alex Sandro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Tonny Vilhena (Salernitana) after a foul in the penalty area.